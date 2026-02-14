Top 10 Shahid Kapoor openings at box office: O Romeo emerges at 6th spot with Rs 7.75 crore, with Kabir Singh still first

Shahid Kapoor starrer O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in theaters on February 13, 2026. On its opening day, the romantic action thriller is estimated to have collected Rs 7.75 crore at the box office.

This makes the film potentially better than the actor’s previous releases. Earlier, the films Teri Baaton Main Uljha Jiya and Devaa had netted Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 5.50 crore respectively, making O Romeo the better-performing one in recent years.

Despite the latest action thriller’s release, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh still dominates the top spot, as it had earned Rs 20.25 crore at the box office on its opening day.

Subsequently, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat had earned Rs 18.25 crore at the box office. Moving ahead, in third place, the actor’s film Shaandaar had netted Rs 11.75 crore.

Further down the list, Udta Punjab holds the fourth place with Rs 9.5 crore on its opening day, followed by R…Rajkumar in the fifth spot, having earned Rs 9.5 crore as well.

As O Romeo takes over the sixth spot, Shahid Kapoor starrer Mausam drops to seventh place with Rs 6.75 crore. Moreover, Teri Baaton Main Uljha Jiya stands at the eighth spot with Rs 6.50 crore, followed by Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Rs 6.25 crore and Phata Poster Nikhla Hero with Rs 5.75 crore.

Top openings for Ranveer Singh at the box office:

SL No. Movie Day 1 Net 1. Kabir Singh Rs 20.25 crore 2. Padmaavat Rs 18.25 crore 3. Shaandaar Rs 11.75 crore 4. Udta Punjab Rs 9.5 crore 5. R…Rajkumar Rs 9.5 crore 6. O’Romeo Rs 7.75 crore 7. Mausam Rs 6.75 crore 8. Teri Baaton Main Uljha Jiya Rs 6.5 crore 9. Batti Gul Meter Chal Rs 6.25 crore 10. Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Rs 5.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

