Top 15 Opening Weekend (3 days) of All Time At Indian Box Office: Ramayana takes 9th spot while facing heavy pre-Diwali effect

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles, recorded the 9th-biggest opening weekend (first 3 days) at the Hindi box office. The movie netted over Rs. 130 crore in the original Hindi version despite the heavy pre-Diwali effect in the North belt. Had it been released on a regular date, it would have challenged even the top spot.

Nevertheless, the movie is now running at full throttle from Monday onwards. It is expected to set new benchmarks from here on. For the record, the movie was released on Thursday, so it has the benefit of a 4-day extended weekend. However, the following list consists of only the first three days' collections.

The top spot belongs to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which netted around Rs. 289 crore in its first three days, including Rs. 38 crore from previews, followed by Jawan (Rs. 177 crore), Jawan (Rs. 177 crore), Drishyam: The Conclusion (Rs. 173.75 crore), Animal (Rs. 168.50 crore), Pathaan (Rs. 160.50 crore), and so on. Check out the full list below.

Top opening weekends (3 days) of all time at the Hindi box office:

Rank Movie Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Rs. 289.00 cr (incl. previews) 2 Jawan Rs. 177.00 cr 3 Drishyam: The Conclusion Rs. 173.75 cr 4 Animal Rs. 168.50 cr 5 Pathaan Rs. 160.50 cr 6 Tiger 3 Rs. 138.50 cr 7 Stree 2 Rs. 138.00 cr 8 Gadar 2 Rs. 132.50 cr 9 Ramayana Rs. 130.00 cr 10 Sanju Rs. 119.25 cr 11 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 115.00 cr 12 Border 2 Rs. 115.00 cr 13 Singham Again Rs. 112.50 cr 14 Border 2 Rs. 112.00 cr 15 Chhaava Rs. 108.50 cr

This year, three titles made the Top Weekends of All Time list: Dhurandhar 2, Drishyam 3, and Ramayana. All eyes are now on Shah Rukh Khan's King, slated for a Christmas 2026 outing.

Note: The list only includes Original Hindi films, and the data shared excludes dubbed collections.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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