Top 15 Opening Weekend (3 days) of All Time At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge takes crown, dethroning Jawan by HUGE margin

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is showing no mercy at the box office. The spy action drama starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is breaking all the existing records and setting new benchmarks ever since it hit the cinemas. After bagging the previews and opening day record, the movie has now grabbed another milestone.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge emerged as the No. 1 weekend grosser (3 days) at the Hindi box office, beating the previous recordholder, Jawan, by a huge margin. For the record, the Ranveer Singh starrer stormed Rs. 282 crore in its first three days of theatrical run, including paid previews, registering a 37 per cent hike over Jawan's Rs. 177 crore of the weekend.

The third spot belongs to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (Rs. 168.50 crore), followed by Pathaan (Rs. 160.50 crore), Tiger 3 (Rs. 138.50 crore), Stree 2 (Rs. 138 crore), and so on. Check out the full list below.

Top Hindi opening weekends (3 days) of all time at the Indian box office:

Rank Movie Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Rs. 282.00 cr (est.) 2 Jawan Rs. 177.00 cr 3 Animal Rs. 168.50 cr 4 Pathaan Rs. 160.50 cr 5 Tiger 3 Rs. 138.50 cr 6 Stree 2 Rs. 138.00 cr 7 Gadar 2 Rs. 132.50 cr 8 Sanju Rs. 119.25 cr 9 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 115.00 cr 10 Singham Again Rs. 112.50 cr 11 Border 2 Rs. 112.00 cr 12 Chhaava Rs. 108.50 cr 13 Sultan Rs. 105.50 cr 14 Dangal Rs. 104.50 cr 15 Brahmastra Rs. 102.50 cr

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie minted around Rs. 96 crore nett in Hindi on Day 3 (Saturday). The movie is expected to chase the Rs. 100 crore nett single day collection today on its Day 4 (Sunday), wrapping its extended opening weekend around Rs. 375 crore or so.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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