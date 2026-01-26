Top 15 Opening Weekend of All Time (Hindi): Jawan tops with Rs 177 crore; Sunny Deol takes 6th, 10th spot with Gadar 2 and Border 2

Sunny Deol's latest outing Border 2, recorded a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. The military drama, directed by Anurag Singh, stormed over Rs. 112 crore net in its first three days of theatrical run at the Indian box office. The movie collected around Rs. 48.50 crore on its Day 3, wrapping its weekend on a high note.

Backed by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 turned out to be the 10th biggest weekend opener of all time at the Indian box office. Though the war action drama couldn’t beat Gadar 2’s record of Rs. 132.50 crore, it managed to cross several bigwigs. Co-starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and others, Border 2 surpassed 2025's one of the biggest blockbusters Chhaava (Rs. 108.50) in its first weekend. Since Border 2 has the benefit of a National holiday on Monday (Republic Day), the movie is expected to record a good spike in its collections.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan still holds the top spot among the biggest opening weekends of all time in Hindi. The movie netted Rs. 177 crore in its first three days of collections. The second spot belongs to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (Rs. 168.50 crore), followed by Pathaan (Rs. 160.50 crore), Tiger 3 (Rs. 138.50 crore), Stree 2 (Rs. 138 crore), and so on.

Top Hindi opening days in the post-pandemic times at the Indian box office:

Rank Movie Nett 1 Jawan Rs. 177.00 cr 2 Animal Rs. 168.50 cr 3 Pathaan Rs. 160.50 cr 4 Tiger 3 Rs. 138.50 cr 5 Stree 2 Rs. 138.00 cr 6 Gadar 2 Rs. 132.50 cr 7 Sanju Rs. 119.25 cr 8 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 115.00 cr 9 Singham Again Rs. 112.50 cr 10 Border 2 Rs. 112.00 cr 11 Chhaava Rs. 108.50 cr 12 Sultan Rs. 105.50 cr 13 Dangal Rs. 104.50 cr 14 Brahmastra Rs. 102.50 cr 15 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs. 101.50 cr

It will be interesting to see how far Border 2 can go from here on and whether or not it can also see the kind of mayhem Gadar 2 witnessed.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

