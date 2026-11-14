Top 2nd Fridays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at Hindi Box Office: Ramayana takes 2nd spot with Rs 36 crore

Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is performing well at the box office. The epic saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, collected Rs. 36 crore nett on its second Friday, taking the total cume to Rs. 465 crore nett in Hindi. The movie registered a drop of just 12 per cent from the previous day. With this sort of impressive hold, the movie recorded the second-best 2nd Friday of all time at the Hindi box office.

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It remained slightly behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge's 2nd Friday, which is ruling at the top spot with Rs. 36.50 crore nett. The difference between Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2 is just Rs. 50 lakh.

The third spot belongs to Dhurandhar, which netted Rs. 30.50 crore on its 2nd Friday. Interestingly, Dangal also secured a place among the Top 10 2nd Fridays of all time. It is the only pre-2020 released film in this list. Check out the full list below:

The All Time Top 2nd Friday Hindi Net Collections Among Bollywood Films Are As Under:

Rank Movie 2nd Friday Net Hindi 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 36.50 crore 2 Ramayana Part One Rs. 36.00 crore 3 Dhurandhar Rs. 30.50 crore 4 Chhaava Rs 23.00 crore 5 Animal Rs 22.00 crore 6 Gadar 2 Rs 19.75 crore 7 The Kashmir Files Rs 18.75 crore 8 Stree 2 Rs 18.50 crore 9 Saiyaara Rs 18.00 crore 10 Dangal Rs 17.75 crore

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer kicks of 2nd week with a record 2nd Friday