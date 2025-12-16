Top 2nd Mondays of all time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar reigns supreme, Pushpa 2 follows

Dhurandhar stormed Rs. 29 crore net on December 15, 2025, setting a new record for the biggest 2nd Monday of all time for a Hindi film. The movie dethroned Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) from the top spot, recording a solid lead of 35 percent.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is wreaking havoc at the box office right now. The movie had a low start but it picked up really well and is now seeing no stopping anytime soon. The running total of Dhurandhar has already crossed the Rs. 350 crore mark and is now standing at Rs. 363 crore net in India. The global gross collection of the spy actioner is near the Rs. 550 crore mark.

Coming back to the top 2nd Mondays of all time, Pushpa 2 has now slipped to the second spot with a figure of Rs. 29 crore net in Hindi. The third spot belongs to Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, which netted Rs. 18 crore net on its second Monday, that too in 2017. Stree 2 and Chhaava also made it to the Top 5 spots, while Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Jawan, Dangal, and Animal follow. Check out the full list below.

The Top Ten Biggest Second Mondays for Hindi Films are as follows:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 29.00 cr. 2 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 19.00 cr. 3 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs. 18.00 cr. 4 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 17.50 cr. 5 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 17.00 cr. 6 Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 16.50 cr. 7 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 14.00 cr. 8 Jawan 2023 Rs. 13.50 cr. 9 Dangal 2016 Rs. 13.00 cr. 10 Animal 2023 Rs. 13.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top Ten Biggest Second Fridays for Hindi Films: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar dominates at the top