Top 2nd Weekends of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar The Revenge scripts history, beats Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to shake the box office with its historic performance. The Ranveer Singh starrer clocked over Rs. 151 crore in its second weekend at the Hindi box office, with Rs. 58.50 crore coming on Sunday. The running cume of Dhurandhar 2 now stands at Rs. 722 crore nett in Hindi.

With such an impressive performance, Dhurandhar: The Revenge bagged another all-time record of the biggest second weekend at the Hindi box office. It surpassed the previous recordholder, Dhurandhar (its own predecessor), to bag the top spot. For the record, the original film had collected Rs. 135.50 crore in its second weekend.

When compared, the sequel registered a spike of 10 percent over Dhurandhar's 2nd weekend. The third spot now belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which minted Rs. 115 crore nett, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs. 101.50 crore), Stree 2 (Rs. 92.75 crore), Animal (Rs. 91.50 crore), and so on.

That said, only four films could ever cross the three-digit mark in their second weekend, while only Dhurandhar: The Revenge could manage to go over the Rs. 150 crore nett mark. Check out the list below:

Top 10 2nd Weekends Of All Time At Hindi Box Office ft. Indian Films Are As Follows:

Sr No Film Name 2nd Weekend Box Office 1 Dhurandhar 2 Rs 151.00 crore 2 Dhurandhar Rs 135.50 crore 3 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 115.00 crore 4 Chhaava Rs 101.50 crore 5 Stree 2 Rs 92.75 crore 6 Animal Rs 91.50 crore 7 Gadar 2 Rs 88.50 crore 8 Bahubali 2 (Hindi) Rs 80.75 crore 9 Jawan Rs 77 crore 10 Saiyaara Rs 73.50 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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