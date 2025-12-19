Top 2nd Weeks of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar takes No. 1 spot with huge margin

Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark for the biggest second weekend of all time for a Hindi film, surpassing Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 by a huge margin of Rs. 63.50 crore. The spy action drama collected Rs. 242 crore in its second week, with Rs. 22 crore coming in on the second Thursday. Interestingly, no other film could ever cross the Rs. 200 crore net mark in the second week. Pushpa 2 held this record for over a year, when it made Rs. 178 crore in Hindi, followed by Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Dhurandhar also continued to cross the Rs. 20 crore mark for the 14th consecutive day, which is itself an all-time record. The movie will now face Avatar: Fire and Ash in the third week.

This marks the fifth instance since 2023 that the second-week box office record for a Bollywood film has been reset. In contrast, the first week's record has remained unchanged since September 2023. This underlines an interesting shift in the business dynamic from the previous decade, when the first week records were a more common occurrence, while the second and later week records were rarely challenged. Think of 3 Idiots, whose second week record remained intact for four years, even as the first week record was reset five times during that span.

Top 2nd Weeks of all time at Hindi Box Office

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 242 cr. 2 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 178 cr. 3 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 171.75 cr. 4 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 139.75 cr. 5 Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 142.50 cr. 6 Gadar 2 2025 Rs. 133.50 cr. 7 Animal 2023 Rs. 136 cr. 8 Jawan 2023 Rs. 120 cr. 9 Dangal 2016 Rs. 111.50 cr. 10 The Kashmir Files 2022 Rs. 107.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire and Ash Final Advance Booking: James Cameron's film sells 1,65,000 tickets in top National Chains for Day 1 in India