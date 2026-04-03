Top 2nd Weeks of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar The Revenge falls short of its predecessor, takes 2nd spot

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recorded a banger second week. The movie netted over Rs. 230 crore in Hindi, with Rs. 16 crore coming on its second Thursday. However, the spy action drama fell short of what its predecessor collected in its second week.

The original Dhurandhar film had a record of Rs. 242 crore nett collection in its second week, which remains intact as Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailed behind by Rs. 12 crore. That said, the sequel secured the second spot among the Top second weeks of all time at the Hindi box office.

Interestingly, only Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2 can surpass the Rs. 200 crore nett mark in their second week. The rest all remained far behind. At No. 3, it's Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had its second week of Rs. 178 crore nett in Hindi. Chhaava has slipped to the fourth spot, with its second week of Rs. 171 crore nett, while the 2017 released Baahubali 2 still managed to find a place among the Top 5 and secured the fifth spot. Check out the full list.

Top Second Weeks of all time at Hindi Box Office:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 242 cr. 2 Dhurandhar 2 2026 Rs. 230 cr. 3 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 178 cr. 4 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 171 cr. 5 Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 142.50 cr. 6 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 141 cr. 7 Animal 2023 Rs. 135.25 cr. 8 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 133.50 cr. 9 Jawan 2023 Rs. 119 cr. 10 Dangal 2016 Rs. 111.50 cr.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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