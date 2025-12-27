Top 3rd Weeks of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar sets new benchmark, leaves Pushpa 2 behind

Dhurandhar has refused to slow down anytime soon. The spy action drama is breaking all the major box office records and setting new benchmarks ever since it hit the cinemas. The Ranveer Singh starrer has now set a new benchmark by clocking the biggest third week of all time at the Hindi box office.

With Rs. 24 crore coming on the third Thursday, the movie stormed over Rs. 162 crore net in the third week, which is a huge benchmark, as no Indian movie could ever cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in the third week. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) had this third week record previously, with Rs. 91 crore. Dhurandhar recorded a huge 80 per cent surge on Pushpa 2 in the third week, which is a huge margin.

With this sort of impressive performance, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs. 600 crore net mark on Christmas Day, becoming the only Hindi-origin film to do so. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy actioner is expected to make a record in the 4th week as well, considering the holiday period ahead.

Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film. It is now racing towards the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is expected to be surpassed by next week.

Top 3rd Week of all time at the Hindi box office:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 162.00 crore 2 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 91.00 crore 3 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 79.75 crore 4 Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 69.65 crore 5 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 65.75 crore 6 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 63.00 crore 7 Jawan 2023 Rs. 50.00 crore 8 Animal 2023 Rs. 49.75 crore 9 KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) 2022 Rs. 47.50 crore 10 Dangal 2016 Rs. 44.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The 600 Crore Net India Box Office Club - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Dhurandhar joins Pushpa 2