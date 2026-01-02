Top 4th Weeks of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar emerges first Indian movie to clock Rs 100 crore

Dhurandhar continues to storm the box office and set new benchmarks with each passing day. The movie has now set an all-time record for the biggest 4th week, making a huge sum of Rs. 102.50 crore. The Ranveer Singh film became the first ever Indian film to collect over Rs. 100 crore mark in the 4th week at the Hindi box office. The previous record holder was Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which netted around Rs. 50.65 crore in its 4th week. That said, Dhurandhar doubled the Pushpa 2 record and has set a monstrous benchmark for the upcoming releases.

Previously, Dhurandhar also secured all-time records for the biggest 2nd weekend, 2nd week, 3rd weekend, 3 week, and 4th weekend. The movie is expected to keep setting new records for the 5th weekend and 5th week, too.

Interestingly, the top 5 spots among the biggest 4th week record holders belong to the post-pandemic releases. To be more specific, all 5 were released in the last two years. Let's see which upcoming Indian movie will be able to surpass Dhurandhar's 4th week record in the near future.

Top 4th Weeks of all time at the Hindi box office:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 102.50 crore 2 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 50.65 crore 3 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 39.50 crore 4 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 31.50 crore 5 Jawan (Hindi) 2023 Rs. 31.50 crore 6 URI: The Surgical Strike 2019 Rs. 29.25 crore 7 Baahubali 2 (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 29.00 crore 8 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 26.75 crore 9 KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) 2022 Rs. 22.00 crore 10 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 2020 Rs. 19.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

