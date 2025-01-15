Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 15th January 2025: Game Changer tops; Fateh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani cross swords for third position
Game Changer earned Rs 1.75 crore on January 15, 2025. Fateh and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collected Rs 50 lakh each on the same day. Scroll down to go through the list.
As we bid goodbye to Makar Sankranthi, Pinkvilla presents the current box office scenario of five movies that are running at the Hindi box office. While Game Changer secured first position on the Sankranthi festival, Fateh was at the second spot. Here's what January 15's box office chart looks like.
Game Changer Flies High; Fateh And Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Lock Horns
Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer witnessed a dip in its collections on first Wednesday. After Sankranthi, the political action thriller earned Rs 1.75 crore on sixth day of its release at the Hindi box office. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's recently released film remained on top position.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will soon finish its theatrical run, earned Rs 60 lakh on the 42nd day of its release in Hindi markets. Allu Arjun's mass action drama secured second spot on the list.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release and Fateh had a tie as both of them minted Rs 50 lakh each. Ayan Mukerji and Sonu Sood's respective directorials fought for the third position.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Marco stood at Rs 15 lakh on the 27th day of its release. Unni Mukundan's gory action thriller was at the fifth spot on the list.
Listing Top 5 Movies As Per Their Ranks At The Hindi Box Office On January 15
|S No.
|Movies
|Net Hindi Collections
|1
|Game Changer (Hindi)
|Rs 1.75 crore
|2
|Pushpa 2 (Hindi)
|Rs 60 lakh
|3
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Rs 50 lakh
|4
|Fateh
|Rs 50 lakh
|5
|Marco (Hindi)
|Rs 15 lakh
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 14th January 2025: Game Changer leads; Fateh clinches 2nd spot