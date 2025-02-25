Top 5 Highest Grosser Hollywood Movies Featuring Popular Bollywood Actors

With a neutral public view, Hollywood movies and Hollywood actors are considered a notch above the rest, no matter which regional industry you compare it to. For the majority of the cases, this feels right when you see Hollywood movies getting the traction others can only imagine to get.

But did you know that several Hollywood movies, some being one of the biggest hits of their time or cult classics in cinema history, feature Bollywood actors playing pivotal characters in those films. If you are a Bollywood fan, you might have noticed or know about many such movies but if you don’t, this is for you. Following are the Top 5 grossers of Hollywood worldwide featuring Bollywood actors.

1. Jurassic World

When you are talking about the 2015 blockbuster, there is no way you can forget Simon Masrani, the creator of the fictional Jurassic World, played by Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. This sci-fi action film starring Chris Pratt and directed by Colin Trevorrow, grossed USD 1.67 Billion as its worldwide gross.

2. Furious 7

Fast and Furious can be considered Hollywood’s one of the most loved action franchises ever. From this franchise, Furious 7 was a film heavily appreciated by the neutral audience and critics alike. Very few people know that Bollywood actor Ali Fazal played a cameo in this Vin Diesel film as Safar, a friend of Nathalie Emmanuel’s character Ramsey in the film. The film grossed over USD 1.5 Billion at the worldwide box office.

3. Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

Another one of the most loved action franchises of not only Hollywood but the whole world, we have Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, the fourth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. It featured actor Anil Kapoor in a small role as Brij Nath, a media tycoon from Mumbai. The film grossed USD 694.7 Million at the worldwide box office.

4. The Amazing Spider Man

Often considered as the best Spider Man film ever made in Hollywood, The Amazing Spider-Man featured Andrew Garfield in the leading role of Peter Parker. In a brief but a memorable appearance, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan played Rajit Ratha, a superior of the main antagonist Dr. Curt Connors played by Rhys Ifans. The film grossed USD 758.7 Million as its worldwide box office collection.

5. Life of Pi

Life of Pi is a cult classic Hollywood adventure drama featuring Irrfan Khan as the leading Pi Patel along with Tabu and Adil Hussain as his parents. Though being a drama based on an Indian film, the film was highly appreciated by critics globally. Its total worldwide gross ended shows a sum of USD 609 Million.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question