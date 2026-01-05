Top 5 Highest-Grossing Mammootty Films at Worldwide Box Office: Kalamkaval secures 2nd spot, beats Kannur Squad

Malayalam film Kalamkaval has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The movie has performed well at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest grossers of 2025. It grossed around Rs. 82 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming Mammootty's second biggest grosser on the global front. The movie surpassed the lifetime earnings of Kannur Squad (Rs. 71.50 crore) and settled at the second spot. It remained only behind Bheeshma Parvam.

Bheeshma Parvam retained the top spot among the biggest grossers of Mammootty. The 2022 action film grossed Rs. 85 crore in its entire run at the worldwide box office. Kalamkaval had a free run for the first two weeks and then witnessed a clash with Bha Bha Bha, which dented its box office potential.

Furthermore, the movie faced the wave of Sarvam Maya at Christmas Day weekend, which pushed it almost out of the cinemas. Had the movie received a couple more free weeks, it would have topped Bheeshma Parvam, too. Since the movie is still running in cinemas, Kalamkaval will add around 5 to 10 lakh more to the tally before winding up its theatrical run.

Besides Bheeshma Parvam, Kalamkaval, and Kannur Squad, Turbo and Bramayugam also made it to the Top 5 biggest grossers of Mammootty at the worldwide box office. Turbo secured the fourth spot with Rs. 72 crore, while Bramayugam ended its entire theatrical run at Rs. 58.50 crore, bagging the fifth spot.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Mammootty films at the worldwide box office:

Rank Title Gross 1 Bheeshma Parvam Rs. 85.00 cr. 2 Kalamkaval Rs. 82.00* cr. 3 Kannur Squad Rs. 81.50 cr. 4 Turbo Rs. 72.00 cr. 5 Bramayugam Rs. 58.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

