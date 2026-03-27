Top 5 Most Profitable Movies of 2025: Dhurandhar rules at No. 1 spot, Saiyaara and Chhaava follow

Hindi cinema has seen several ups and downs in the post-pandemic times. While we all know how good 2023 was with respect to business, the next two years, 2024 and 2025, didn't see the same kind of revenue at the box office. However, last year was slightly on the positive side thanks to some dark horses. Here's a look at the top 5 most profitable Hindi movies of 2025.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar ended the year as the most profitable movie of 2025, with a net profit of around Rs. 305 crore. Mounted on a budget of Rs. 285 crore, including P&A and distribution expenses, the movie fetched a revenue of Rs. 590 crore in its full run, which includes its theatrical share and non-theatrical deals.

Saiyaara turned out to be the second most profitable venture of 2025. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the young musical love story was mounted on a budget of Rs. 80 crore, including other expenses. It turned out to be a rage during its theatrical release, where it fetched a share of Rs. 228 crore. Allied to Rs. 95 crore of non-theatrical recoveries, the total revenue was around Rs. 323 crore. Overall, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer grabbed a profit of Rs. 243 crore.

Chhaava, which was the first blockbuster of 2025, secured the third spot among the most profitable films of last year. The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer made a profit of Rs. 129 crore. The fourth and fifth spots belong to Mahavatar Narasimha and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The animated film clocked a profit of Rs. 100 crore, which is a historic record for any film in its genre. The Harshvardhan Rane-led musical romance made a profit of around Rs. 71.5 crore.

Most Profitable Movies of 2025 at the Hindi Box Office:

Movie Profits Dhurandhar Rs. 305 crore Saiyaara Rs. 243 crore Chhaava Rs. 129 crore Mahavatar Narsimha Rs. 100 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs. 71.50 crore

This year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scripting history at the box office. The spy action drama is all set to set new benchmarks, emerging as the most profitable movie of all time, that too, with a huge margin.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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