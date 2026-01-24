Top 5 Sunny Deol's Opening Day at Indian Box Office: Border 2 emerges 2nd biggest start, Gadar 2 retains No. 1 spot

Sunny Deol's latest release, Border 2, has taken a good start at the box office. The military drama, directed by Anurag Singh, kicked off its box office journey by minting Rs. 28 crore net on its opening day in India. With such an impressive start, Border 2 emerged as the second biggest opener for Sunny Deol.

Border 2 remained only behind the 2023 release Gadar 2, which marked the comeback of Sunny Deol at the box office. The Anil Sharma directorial continued to hold its Day 1 record, which was a massive Rs. 39 crore net in India. Gadar 2 had not only posted a record opening for Sunny Deol but also emerged as one of the biggest grossers of Hindi cinema. With Republic Day ahead, Border 2 is looking to smash a solid total in its first week.

Among the biggest openers of Sunny Deol, his previous release, Jaat, secured the third spot. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat opened with an opening of Rs. 9.50 crore net in India. The movie did decently and turned out to be an average performer at the box office. The other two spots belong to the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Check out the full list below.

Top 5 Sunny Deol's Opening Day at the Indian box office:

Rank Movie Nett 1 Gadar 2 Rs. 39 crore 2 Border 2 Rs. 28 crore 3 Jaat Rs. 9.50 crore 4 Yamla Pagla Deewana Rs. 7.75 crore 5 Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Rs. 6.50 crore

It will be interesting to see how far Border 2 can go from here on and whether or not it can also see the kind of mayhem Gadar 2 witnessed.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

