Top Advance Bookings Of All Time At National Chains: Dhurandhar 2 at No. 1, Where does Ramayana rank?

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated movie, Ramayana, is finally hitting the theaters in a couple of hours. The magnum opus, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, witnessed good advance sales at the national chains. It smashed over 3.25 lakh admissions in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

Though the advances are on the lower side considering the pre-release buzz and the top-tier stars attached to it. However, it's understandable since the movie is releasing in the pre-Diwali weekend, which is generally considered a lull period as per box office concerns.

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Among the top advance bookings of all time, the movie ranked at the 12th spot. That's even behind Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dhoom 3. It ranked at the 6th spot among the post-2020 releases, after Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2, Animal, and Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Top Advance Booking of all time at National Chains for Bollywood movies:

Title Sales Dhurandhar 2 8.75 lakh

(incl. previews) Pathaan 5.45 lakh Jawan 5.32 lakh Stree 2 4.40 lakh

(incl. previews) Animal 4.28 lakh War 4.10 lakh Drishyam 3 4.05 lakh Chennai Express 4.00 lakh

(incl. previews) Thugs of Hindostan 3.46 lakh Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo 3.40 lakh Dhoom 3 3.32 lakh Ramayana 3.25 lakh

All eyes are now on Shah Rukh Khan's King. It will be interesting to see whether it can enter this list or not.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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