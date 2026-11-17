Ajay Devgn's thriller drama, Drishyam: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, grossed Rs. 573 crore in its full run at the worldwide box office. The thriller drama emerged as a blockbuster venture at the box office. It not only became Ajay Devgn's first Rs. 500 crore grosser but also the highest-grossing film of his entire career. The difference between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots is huge 55 per cent.

Among the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ajay Devgn, four movies ranked between Rs. 300 crore and Rs. 400 crore. At No. 2, Singham Again stands firmly with Rs. 368 crore gross collections. The list further includes Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal, Raid 2, Dhamaal 4, Singham Returns and Shaitaan.

Interestingly, four of these films were released in the pre-2020 times. The next big Ajay Devgn film is Golmaal Five, which is slated for release in January 2027. It will be interesting to see how the film performs and whether it can make it to this list.

The top 10 highest-grossing movies of Ajay Devgn's career at the Worldwide Box Office are as follows:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Drishyam: The Conclusion Rs 573 crore 2 Singham Again Rs 368 crore 3 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Rs 360 crore 4 Drishyam 2 Rs 340 crore 5 Golmaal Again Rs 310 crore 6 Raid 2 Rs 227 crore 7 Total Dhamaal Rs 226 crore 8 Dhamaal 4 Rs 224 crore 9 Singham Returns Rs 219 crore 10 Shaitaan Rs 215 crore

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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