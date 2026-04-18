Top Akshay Kumar Opening Days at Hindi Box Office Post Pandemic: Bhooth Bangla takes 8th spot, Sooryavanshi tops

Akshay Kumar's latest film, Bhooth Bangla, opened on a promising note. The horror comedy drama, directed by Priyadarshan, took an opening of Rs. 11.50 crore nett at the Indian box office on Friday. There was another Rs. 3.50 crore nett previews on Thursday, for a total of Rs. 15 crore nett.

Bhooth Bangla ranks as Akshay Kumar's eighth biggest opener in the post-pandemic times, while Sooryavanshi retained its top spot. Taking all-inclusive opening day, it rises to third place. If not for previews, the film probably would have collected a similar Rs. 15 crore nett on Friday; however, the norm is to report previews and opening day separately in Bollywood.

Still, for an original film without any franchise/universe padding and non-holiday release, it is the biggest opener of Khiladi Kumar in the post-pandemic era, even more so when you add previews to it. There was Sky Force, but the less said about that, the better.

The volume of releases of Akshay Kumar is such that a top ten list can be made for his films post-pandemic, when most of the other stars have done 3-4 films, and some even settled with 1-2 films. Yes, most of these films didn't perform well, but the importance of having a volume of releases, to keep box office ticking, CANNOT be understated, especially when the industry is starved of films in several weeks of the year.

Top Akshay Kumar Opening Days at Hindi Box Office Post Pandemic:

Rank Title Nett 1 Sooryavanshi Rs. 26.00 cr

(Holiday) 2 Housefull 5 Rs. 22.25 cr 3 Ram Setu Rs. 14.75 cr

(Holiday) 4 Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan Rs. 14.75* cr

(Holiday) 5 Sky Force Rs. 13.50* cr 6 Bachchan Pandey Rs. 12.25 cr

(Holiday) 7 Jolly LLB 3 Rs. 12.00 cr 8 Bhooth Bangla Rs. 11.50 cr 9 Samrat Prithviraj Rs. 10.50 cr 10 OMG 2 Rs. 9.25 cr

After Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar has Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan in the pipeline. It will be interesting to see how these movies open at the box office.



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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer tickles a Rs. 15 Cr opening day in India