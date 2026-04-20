Top 5 Akshay Kumar's Opening Weekends at Indian Box Office: Bhooth Bangla takes 5th spot, Housefull 5 rules

Akshay Kumar’s latest outing, Bhooth Bangla, is performing well at the box office. The horror comedy recorded a good weekend of Rs. 55.75 crore at the Indian box office, securing the 5th spot among the biggest opening weekends of Akshay Kumar of all time. It managed to surpass Housefull 3 and all his other post-pandemic releases, except Housefull 5 and Sooryavanshi.

These two titles currently hold the top two spots. The #1 spot belongs to Housefull 5, which netted over Rs. 79 crore in its first weekend, surpassing Sooryavanshi’s Rs. 76.75 crore nett weekend. That said, Bhooth Bangla emerged as Khiladi Kumar’s 3rd biggest weekend in the post-pandemic times. But since this list is about Akki's all-time weekend openers, the third and fourth spots belong to Mission Mangal and Good Newwz, respectively. Check out the full list below.

Top Opening Weekends Of Akshay Kumar At The Indian Box Office Are As Under (Lead Roles):

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Housefull 5 Rs. 79 crore 2 Sooryavanshi Rs. 76.75 crore 3 Mission Mangal Rs. 67.50 crore 4 Good Newwz Rs. 64.15 crore 5 Bhooth Bangla Rs. 55.75 crore

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla stars Wamiqa Gabbi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Jissu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Late Asrani, and others. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

All eyes are now on Welcome To The Jungle's weekend performance. If all goes well, the next release of Akshay Kumar will not only make a place in this list but also have the potential to challenge the No. 1 spot.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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