Top Biggest Opening Days of All Time at Indian Box Office: Toxic takes 6th spot, Pushpa 2 continues to rule

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups recorded a mammoth start at the box office. It stormed over Rs. 117 crore gross in India on the first day, with a huge contribution from the Hindi markets. That made it the 6th biggest opening-day grosser at the Indian box office. The movie still fell behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 127.50 crore); however, Toxic is not a sequel or part of a franchise, which makes its opening day even more notable.

The top spot among the biggest Day 1 openers in India belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which grossed Rs. 191 crore. Interestingly, the only Hindi film that could smash a Rs. 100 crore-plus opening in domestic markets is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which resides in the second spot with a huge Rs. 138 crore gross.

The third spot belongs to another sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, with an opening of Rs. 133 crore gross in 2017. RRR secured the fourth rank with a Rs. 131 crore opening, followed by KGF Chapter 2, Toxic, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, Jawan, They Call Him OG, and so on.

The Highest Opening Day Grossers in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 191.00 cr. 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 138.00 cr. 3 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 133.00 cr. 4 RRR 2022 Rs. 131.00 cr. 5 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 127.50 cr. 6 Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups 2026 Rs. 117.00 cr. 7 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 100.00 cr. 8 Salaar 2023 Rs. 94.00 cr. 9 Jawan 2023 Rs. 90.00 cr. 10 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 88.50 cr. 11 Devara 2023 Rs. 87.50 cr. 12 Saaho 2019 Rs. 86.50 cr. 13 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 84.50 cr. 14 Leo 2023 Rs. 77.00 cr. 15 Coolie 2025 Rs. 75.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Box Office Estimates: Yash starrer takes a violent start; Smashes Rs 46 crore on Day 1