Top First Four Day Box Office Collections at Indian Box Office: Pushpa 2 continues to rule, Where does Ramayana stands?

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana Part One stormed over Rs. 281 crore in its four-day extended opening weekend at the Indian box office. The movie performed better than Ranbir Kapoor's previous release, Animal, which had collected Rs. 277 crore during the same time frame.

Among the top first 4-day collections of all time, Ramayana Part One stands at the 9th spot. Though it may look underwhelming, one must note that the movie was released in the pre-Diwali period, which isn't very good from a movie business perspective. Despite the limitations, the movie put up a solid base.

The top spot belongs to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed a massive Rs. 578 crore in its first four days at the Indian box office. The list further includes Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs. 489.25 crore), Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs. 461 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 434 crore), RRR (Rs. 401 crore), and so on.

The list also includes one Hollywood title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which had a historic run at the Indian box office. It grossed over Rs. 330 crore in its first four days in India and secured the 8th spot. Check out the full list below:

Top first 4-day collections of all time at the Indian box office:-

Rank Title Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule Rs. 578.00 cr. 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 489.25 cr. 3 Baahubali: The Conclusion Rs. 461.00 cr. 4 KGF Chapter 2 Rs. 434.00 cr. 5 RRR Rs. 401.00 cr. 6 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 358.00 cr. 7 Jawan Rs. 343.00 cr. 8 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 330.00 cr. 9 Ramayana: Part One Rs. 281.00 cr. 10 Animal Rs. 277.00 cr.

NOTE: Films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Adipurush and 2.0 had 3D releases, but in the past their numbers were reported exclusive of 3D charges. Now that 3D charges have been added for Ramayana: Part One, a retrospective update has been made to the past films' numbers as well. For now, these are provisional estimates; it is possible in the future that these numbers are updated if better information comes up.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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