Top First Mondays At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 takes 1st spot, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 follows

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, continues to record huge traction at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected a huge Rs. 56-57 crore nett on its first Monday, registering the biggest non-Holiday Monday for a Bollywood film ever at the Hindi box office.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the movie took its theatrical cume to Rs. 444 crore nett in its five days of theatrical run, including paid previews. With this sort of impressive hold, Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed the previous record holder, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which had collected Rs. 56 crore nett on its first Monday, a Holiday and its second day at the box office.

Of all the top 10 Bollywood movies among the biggest First Mondays of all time in Hindi, seven belong to the post-pandemic times. Tiger Zinda Hai, Housefull 4, and Krrish 3 are the only movies in the list that were pre-COVID releases. Take a look at the full list:

Top First Mondays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at the Hindi Box Office:

Rank Movie Box Office Year Holiday/Non Holiday 1 Dhurandhar 2 Rs. 56-57 crore (est.) 2026 Non Holiday 2 Tiger 3 Rs. 56 crore 2023 Holiday 3 Border 2 Rs. 53.50 crore 2026 Holiday 4 Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Rs. 38.50 crore 2023 Non Holiday 5 Animal Rs. 37.75 crore 2023 Non Holiday 6 Stree 2 Rs. 37 crore 2023 Holiday 7 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 36.50 crore 2017 Holiday 8 Housefull 4 Rs. 34 crore 2019 Holiday 9 Krrish 3 Rs. 29.50 crore 2013 Holiday 10 Jawan Rs. 28.50 crore 2023 Non Holiday

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh's film continues historic run, approaches Rs 450 crore mark on 1st Monday