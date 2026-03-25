Top First Tuesdays At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 trails behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, takes 2nd spot
Ranveer Singh's spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, registered the biggest non-Holiday Tuesday of all time. The Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs. 47 crore on Day 6, bringing the total cume to Rs 486.50 crore.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to set new benchmarks at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs. 47 crore on its first Tuesday, bagging the biggest non-holiday Tuesday record at the Hindi box office. That took its running cume to Rs. 486.50 crore nett.
Overall, it remained only behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which collected Rs. 55.25 crore on its first Tuesday; however, it was a Holiday due to Independence Day. The Aditya Dhar-directed film surpassed other biggies like Tiger 3, Animal, Stree 2, and others.
Of all the top 10 first Tuesdays at the Hindi box office, seven films belong to the post-COVID era, while three films were released earlier. These three films were War, Simmba, and Kick. Only four films, Dhurandhar 2, Animal, Dhurandhar, and Saiyaara, had non-holidays on their first Tuesdays; the rest all had the benefit of Holidays.
Top First Tuesdays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at the Hindi Box Office:
|Rank
|Movie
|Box Office
|Year
|Holiday/Non Holiday
|1
|Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues
|Rs. 55.25 crore
|2023
|Holiday
|2
|Dhurandhar: The Revenge
|Rs. 47.00 crore
|2026
|Non Holiday
|3
|Tiger 3
|Rs. 41.50 crore
|2023
|Holiday
|4
|Animal
|Rs. 33.25 crore
|2023
|Non Holiday
|5
|Simmba
|Rs. 28.00 crore
|2018
|Holiday
|6
|War
|Rs. 27.00 crore
|2019
|Holiday
|7
|Dhurandhar
|Rs. 27.00 crore
|2025
|Non Holiday
|8
|Kick
|Rs. 26.75 crore
|2014
|Holiday
|9
|Stree 2
|Rs. 25.00 crore
|2023
|Holiday
|10
|Saiyaara
|Rs. 24.50 crore
|2025
|Non Holiday
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
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