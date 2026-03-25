Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 Harry Potter TV series Who is Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi? Alia Bhatt Bhoot Bangla song Dhurandhar: The Revenge Dua Padukone Singh Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Bhooth Bangla

Top First Tuesdays At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 trails behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, takes 2nd spot

Ranveer Singh's spy action drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, registered the biggest non-Holiday Tuesday of all time. The Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs. 47 crore on Day 6, bringing the total cume to Rs 486.50 crore.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Mar 25, 2026 | 02:06 PM IST | 512K
Top First Tuesdays At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 trails behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, takes 2nd spot
Top First Tuesdays At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 trails behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, takes 2nd spot (Credits: Jio Studios, Zee Studios)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to set new benchmarks at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs. 47 crore on its first Tuesday, bagging the biggest non-holiday Tuesday record at the Hindi box office. That took its running cume to Rs. 486.50 crore nett. 

Overall, it remained only behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which collected Rs. 55.25 crore on its first Tuesday; however, it was a Holiday due to Independence Day. The Aditya Dhar-directed film surpassed other biggies like Tiger 3, Animal, Stree 2, and others. 

Of all the top 10 first Tuesdays at the Hindi box office, seven films belong to the post-COVID era, while three films were released earlier. These three films were War, Simmba, and Kick. Only four films, Dhurandhar 2, Animal, Dhurandhar, and Saiyaara, had non-holidays on their first Tuesdays; the rest all had the benefit of Holidays. 

Top First Tuesdays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at the Hindi Box Office: 

Rank Movie Box Office Year Holiday/Non Holiday
         
1 Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues Rs. 55.25 crore 2023 Holiday
2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 47.00 crore 2026 Non Holiday
3 Tiger 3 Rs. 41.50 crore 2023 Holiday
4 Animal Rs. 33.25 crore 2023 Non Holiday
5 Simmba  Rs. 28.00 crore 2018 Holiday
6 War Rs. 27.00 crore 2019 Holiday
7 Dhurandhar  Rs. 27.00 crore 2025 Non Holiday
8 Kick  Rs. 26.75 crore 2014 Holiday
9 Stree 2 Rs. 25.00 crore 2023 Holiday
10 Saiyaara Rs. 24.50 crore 2025 Non Holiday

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question. 

ALSO READ: Top First Mondays At Hindi Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 takes 1st spot, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 follows

Latest Articles