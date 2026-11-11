Top First Tuesdays At Hindi Box Office: Ramayana sets new all-time record, beats Gadar 2 and Dhurandhar 2

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, continued to perform well at the box office. The epic saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, collected Rs. 75 crore nett on its Day 6 (Tuesday), recording the biggest first Tuesday of all time at the Hindi box office.

It surpassed Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' Tuesday record despite it being a Non-Holiday. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer registered a 35 per cent lead over the Sunny Deol's mass film. Ramayana took its running cume to Rs. 325 crore nett in 6 days at the Hindi box office.

Among the top 1st Tuesdays of all time, Ranbir Kapoor now has two films: Ramayana at No. 1 spot and Animal at No. 5 spot. Earlier this year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also made it to the list with Rs. 47 crore on its 1st Tuesday. The movie ranked at the No. 3 spot. Check out the full list.

Top First Tuesdays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at the Hindi Box Office:

Rank Movie Box Office Year Holiday/Non Holiday 1 Ramayana Rs. 75.00 crore 2026 Non Holiday 2 Gadar 2 - The Katha Continues Rs. 55.25 crore 2023 Holiday 3 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 47.00 crore 2026 Non Holiday 4 Tiger 3 Rs. 41.50 crore 2023 Holiday 5 Animal Rs. 33.25 crore 2023 Non Holiday 6 Simmba Rs. 28.00 crore 2018 Holiday 7 War Rs. 27.00 crore 2019 Holiday 8 Dhurandhar Rs. 27.00 crore 2025 Non Holiday 9 Kick Rs. 26.75 crore 2014 Holiday 10 Stree 2 Rs. 25.00 crore 2023 Holiday

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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