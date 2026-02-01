Top Grossing Varun Dhawan Films At Indian Box Office: Border 2 aims at Rs 300 crore; Actor collects Rs 1600 crore from 2012 to 2026

Varun Dhawan's latest outing, Border 2, is performing well at the box office. Currently standing at Rs. 233 crore net in India, the military action drama is likely to cross the Rs. 250 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. Border 2 has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Varun Dhawan's career and it is now on its track to be his first Rs 300 crore net film. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to make around Rs. 325 crore net in total, with a shot at Rs. 350 crore too, depending on how it performs in the coming weeks.

This will take Varun Dhawan’s total box office collections from 2012 to 2026 to slightly over the Rs. 1600 crore net in India. For the unversed, Varun Dhawan debuted in 2012 with Karan Johar-directed Student Of The Year. Since then, he has featured in over 20 films with 18 being his theatrical releases. While Border 2 turned out to be his No. 1 grosser, his lowest earner is Christmas 2024 released movie, Baby John, which collected only Rs. 37 crore net in India.

Top Varun Dhawan Net Grossers at the Indian Box Office (2012 to 2026):

Rank Movie Net Box Office 1 Border 2 Rs. 325 crore (exp.) 2 Dilwale Rs. 140 crore 3 Judwaa 2 Rs. 132.50 crore 4 Badrinath Ki Dhulhania Rs. 114 crore 5 ABCD 2 Rs. 103.50 crore 6 Kalank Rs. 80 crore 7 JuggJug Jeeyo Rs. 78 crore 8 Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Rs. 76 crore 9 Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulhania Rs. 72.75 crore 10 Dishoom Rs. 68 crore 11 Student OF The Year Rs. 63 crore 12 Street Dancer 3D Rs. 62 crore 13 Bhediya Rs. 60.75 crore 14 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Rs. 60 crore 15 Main Tera Hero Rs. 53 crore 16 Badlapur Rs. 49.75 crore 17 October Rs. 37 crore 18 Baby John Rs. 37 crore TOTAL Rs. 1612.25 crore (exp.)

Though Varun Dhawan marked his big comeback with Border 2, he is yet to deliver a Clean Hit venture as a solo lead in the post-pandemic times. His last solo Hit film was Judwaa 2, which was released in 2017. The actor will be next seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It will be interesting to see whether or not the actor can continue his winning streak further as well.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

