Top highest four day grossers at Indian box office: Spider-Man Brand New Day takes 8th spot, Pushpa 2 rules

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. Released on Thursday, the movie enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend, where it smashed over Rs. 296.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

That makes it the 8th biggest first four-day grosser in India. The Tom Holland movie managed to surpass the first four-day collections of Animal (Rs. 277 crore) and Salaar (Rs. 275 crore). Including 3D collections, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stands at Rs. 328 crore gross. However, that doesn’t change its rank in the list of the top first four-day grossers at the Indian box office.

Interestingly, Brand New Day is the only Hollywood title in the Top 10 list. The top spot belongs to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed a mammoth Rs. 578 crore in its first four days. Dhurandhar 2 grabbed the second spot with a massive Rs. 480 crore, followed by Baahubali 2’s Rs. 461 crore, KGF Chapter 2’s Rs. 434 crore, RRR’s Rs. 391 crore, Jawan’s Rs. 343 crore, Kalki 2898 AD’s Rs 338 crore and so on. Check out the full list below:

Top Ten Highest-grossing four-day grossers at the Indian box office:

Rank Title Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule Rs. 578.00 cr. 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 480.00 cr. 3 Baahubali: The Conclusion Rs. 461.00 cr. 4 KGF Chapter 2 Rs. 434.00 cr. 5 RRR Rs. 391.00 cr. 6 Jawan Rs. 343.00 cr. 7 Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 338.00 cr. 8 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 296.50 cr. 9 Animal Rs. 277.00 cr. 10 Salaar Rs. 275.00 cr.

Note: Including 3D charges, the first four day collections of Kalki 2898 AD is Rs. 363 crore while Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s cume is around Rs 328 crore.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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