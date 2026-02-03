Top Highest Grossing Films in APTS: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Seventh

Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is showing good legs in the later stages of its run. The film grossed Rs. 6 crore approx in its third weekend, with another Rs. 1 crore plus coming yesterday on Monday. While this is the third week for the film, it is more like the fourth, as it was released on a Monday and yesterday was the twenty-second day of its run.

The total box office collection for the film stands at Rs. 237 crore approx. Out of that, Rs. 209 crore approx has come from the Telugu states. Last week, that seemed like the potential closing number for it, but now it has achieved that already and will likely be reaching around Rs. 215 crore. It ranks seventh highest-grossing film in the Telugu states, which is going to be its final position as it will get close to Salaar and Devara at the fifth and sixth place, but is unlikely to catch them.

MSVPG has overperformed in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Coastal Andhra districts, where it is currently the fifth biggest grosser of all time and will overtake Kalki 2898 AD to become fourth in the next couple of days. Nizam will be relatively down at eighth place, but in the context of this film and release period, this is a solid result.

The Top Twenty Highest Grossing Films in APTS are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 RRR 2022 Rs. 396.00 cr. 2 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 346.00 cr. 3 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 305.50 cr. 4 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 291.00 cr. 5 Salaar 2023 Rs. 219.00 cr. 6 Devara 2024 Rs. 218.50 cr. 7 Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu 2026 Rs. 209.00 cr. 8 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 2020 Rs. 196.00 cr. 9 Sankranthiki Vasthunam 2025 Rs. 196.00 cr. 10 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 189.50 cr. 11 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Rs. 172.00 cr. 12 Waltair Veeraya 2023 Rs. 171.00 cr. 13 Sarileru Neekevvaru 2020 Rs. 161.00 cr. 14 Rangasthalam 2018 Rs. 158.00 cr. 15 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 156.00 cr. 16 Hanuman 2024 Rs. 153.00 cr. 17 Syeraa Narasimha Reddy 2019 Rs. 152.00 cr. 18 Pushpa: The Rise 2021 Rs. 150.50 cr. 19 Sarkaru Vaari Paata 2022 Rs. 143.00 cr. 20 Guntur Kaaram 2024 Rs. 133.00 cr.

