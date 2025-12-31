Top Highest Grossing Films in India in 2025: Dhurandhar wins the year followed by Kantara and Chhaava

It’s the end of 2025, and time to look back at the top grossers of the year. As is with most years lately, things were subdued. While the highly anticipated biggies underwhelmed, surprise hits and blockbusters came through across the year, including the biggest grosser of the year, Dhurandhar, which is still going on.

Dhurandhar is finishing the year as the highest-grossing film, amassing Rs. 815 crore approx in its twenty-six days of run so far. It was followed by Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava in silver and bronze places with Rs. 701 crore and Rs. 689 crore, respectively. The biggest film industry of the country, Bollywood, managed to get the top grosser of the year, for the second time in the last nine years.

Speaking of the surprises, other than Dhurandhar, Saiyaara (fourth) was a film with two newcomers in the lead and yet went on to gross over Rs. 300 crore. Released a week later, Mahavatar Narasimha (seventh) turned into a breakout animated phenomenon, defying conventional wisdom, creating history, and becoming the biggest animated film in the country by a wide margin. Another remarkable story was Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate (twenty-fourth), a Gujarati film that is still running in its twelfth week. Starting from an opening day of just Rs. 4 lakh, it crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark and emerged as the biggest Gujarati film of all time. Even Hollywood had its share of surprises, with F1: The Movie (twenty-first) delivering a phenomenal run.

On the flip side, among the disappointments, War 2 (sixth), which was considered to be the biggest film of the year, underwhelmed badly. There was Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, which failed to nett even Rs. 100 crore, breaking the years-long streak of the megastar. Game Changer turned into one of the biggest misfires of all time in terms of losses. Coolie and Avatar: Fire and Ash, while they did decently, couldn’t deliver to their potential.

While most of the industries struggled, Mollywood and the Gujarati film industries stood out. Mollywood saw three films grossing the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically, with Lokah emerging as an industry hit. Gujarati film industry not just crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark annually for the first time, it went all the way, clearing Rs. 200 crore. A more detailed piece on the same will be coming later this week. Bollywood, while not the best of years, but things were better compared to last year.

Looking ahead in 2026, there are some big, interesting films slated to release, including Ramayana: Part One, Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, King, Drishyam 3 (Hindi & Malayalam), Fauzi, and more. A detailed note on the year ahead is expected later this week.

The Highest Grossing Films of 2025 at the Indian Box Office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Dhurandhar (26 days) Rs. 815.00 cr. 2 Kantara: Chapter 1 Rs. 701.25 cr. 3 Chhaava Rs. 689.00 cr. 4 Saiyaara Rs. 393.00 cr. 5 Coolie Rs. 323.00 cr. 6 War 2 Rs. 287.00 cr. 7 Mahavatar Narasimha Rs. 268.00 cr. 8 They Call Him OG Rs. 219.00 cr. 9 Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rs. 217.00 cr. 10 Raid 2 Rs. 201.00 cr. 11 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs. 199.00 cr. 12 Housefull 5 Rs. 196.00 cr. 13 Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Rs. 183.00 cr. 14 Avatar: Fire and Ash (12 days) Rs. 175.00 cr. 15 Good Bad Ugly Rs. 173.00 cr. 16 Thamma Rs. 151.00 cr. 17 Game Changer Rs. 150.00 cr. 18 Thudarum Rs. 138.50 cr. 19 Jolly LLB 3 Rs. 136.00 cr. 20 Tere Ishk Mein Rs. 129.00 cr. 21 F1 The Movie Rs. 126.00 cr. 22 L2: Empuraan Rs. 120.75 cr. 23 Sikandar Rs. 116.00 cr. 24 Laalo Krishna Sada Sahayate (82 days) Rs. 115.00 cr. 25 Dragon Rs. 114.50 cr.

The above list is as of 30th December 2025. Dhurandhar is expected to gross around Rs. 925 crore in its full run and will consolidate its top position. Avatar: Fire and Ash is likely to finish around Rs. 225 crore, which should take it to the eighth spot. Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate has a Hindi-dubbed version slated for release in January, which could push it into the top twenty, and potentially even higher.

