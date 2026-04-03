Top Highest Grossing Hindi Films in India: Dhurandhar The Revenge tops with Rs. 800 Cr

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India, collecting Rs. 800.50 crore nett approx, in fifteen days of release. The Ranveer Singh starrer overtook its predecessor, which released in December last year and netted Rs. 789.50 crore in its full run. This makes it two consecutive record grossers for Ranveer Singh, in the span of just four months, and the top two films also star him. Before this, Aamir Khan had a similar sort of records, with multiple occasions of top two films belonging to him, 3 Idiots & Ghajini (2009), PK & Dhoom 3 (2014) and Dangal & PK (2016).

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also the first Hindi film to hit the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark. The film should comfortably cruise past Rs. 900 crore nett, and then the target is to hit Rs. 1000 crore nett. Working in its favour are two more open weeks ahead, supported by multiple holidays. Not that it couldn’t have reached Rs. 1000 crore nett if there had been competition; it certainly would have increased the degree of uncertainty compared to what exists now.

The Top Ten Highest Grossing Hindi Films at the Indian Box Office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 800.50 cr. 2 Dhurandhar 2023 Rs. 789.50 cr. 3 Pushpa: The Rule (Hindi) 2023 Rs. 738.00 cr. 4 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 580.00 cr. 5 Jawan 2023 Rs. 564.00 cr. 6 Chhaava 2019 Rs. 551.00 cr. 7 Gadar: The Katha Continues 2018 Rs. 515.00 cr. 8 Pathaan 2019 Rs. 514.00 cr. 9 Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2023 Rs. 510.50 cr. 10 Animal 2023 Rs. 500.00 cr.

Looking at the list of top grossers today, all ten films have now crossed the Rs. 500 crore nett mark, whereas just four years ago, only a single film had done so. There has been growth in business over the years, with inflation and taxation going down, but that growth seems to be coming only for the bigger grossers, as the overall business is not seeing that. Much of that is due to the volume of releases going down, which again is facilitating the bigger grossers with open runs than they used to in the past, and the theatrical base erosion for smaller and medium films due to streaming.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now taken the record business well beyond Rs. 500 crore nett, to possibly double that. There will be Ramayana Part One later this year and Part Two next year, which will be testing the potential of the Hindi cinema box office.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh starrer soars to Rs. 800 Cr in Hindi in 2 weeks