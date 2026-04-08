Top Highest Grossing Indian Films in Canada: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge first to CAD 10 million

Dhurandhar: The Revenge became the biggest Indian film of all time in Canada during its second weekend itself. Now, the Ranveer Singh starrer has taken things even further, becoming the first Indian film ever to cross the CAD 10 million mark. And it’s far from done. The ongoing week has added CAD 1.12 million in five days so far. At this pace, the film is heading towards the CAD 11 million mark. For the record, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was also the first Indian film to cross CAD 8 and 9 million in the country.

The Canadian market for Indian cinema has seen explosive growth over the last decade. Back in 2016, Indian films accounted for 1–2 per cent of the annual box office in the country. Driven by a surge in immigration, the Indian diaspora has more than tripled since then, and so has the business. Today, Indian films contribute roughly 7 per cent of the annual box office.

This growth is there to see in the top film grosses as well. Ten years ago, Dangal was the biggest Indian film in the market with just over CAD 2 million. It took ten years from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna doing CAD 1 million in 2006 to reach double that. Cut to 2023, Pathaan tripled that figure, becoming the first Indian film to cross CAD 4, 5 and 6 million. Based on how some of the other grosses were coming, it seemed like CAD 10 million was there to take for the right film, and that film has now arrived with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The immigration growth has slowed somewhat in recent times, albeit it is still increasing. It remains to be seen how much further higher it can go over the coming years, although Dhurandhar: The Revenge, being about 60 per cent higher than the next best film, will be a tough record to beat.

The Top Ten Highest Grossing Indian films in Canada are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 CAD 10,130,000 2 Dhurandhar 2025 CAD 7,700,000 3 Animal 2023 CAD 7,090,000 4 Pathaan 2023 CAD 6,054,000 5 Jawan 2023 CAD 5,277,000 6 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 CAD 4,217,000 7 Stree 2 2024 CAD 4,204,000 8 Jatt and Juliet 3 2024 CAD 3,860,000 9 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 CAD 3,622,000 10 Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahani 2023 CAD 3,280,000

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