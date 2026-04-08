Top Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge fourth to cross Rs. 1500 Cr

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs. 1500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, grossing Rs. 1511 crore approx in just twenty days of its theatrical run. The domestic and overseas split stands at Rs. 1127 crore (Rs. 939 crore nett) approx and Rs. 384 crore (USD 40.90 million) respectively. The Ranveer Singh starrer becomes only the second Bollywood film and the fourth Indian film to reach this level, after Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and Pushpa: The Rule.

Looking ahead, the film is set to add at least Rs. 100 crore more in India and around Rs. 25 crore overseas. This puts it comfortably on track to cross Rs. 1600 crore worldwide and very likely surpass Pushpa: The Rule, which finished with Rs. 1632 crore. Catching Baahubali: The Conclusion at second place is unlikely, but what it can do is surpass its original run grosses. In its original run, before release in China, Japan and the 2025 re-release, Baahubali: The Conclusion had grossed Rs. 1642 crore globally. At this point, Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears well-positioned to topple it and emerge as the biggest Indian film, considering only the original run.

The Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dangal 2017 Rs. 1,910.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,759.00 cr. 3 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,632.00 cr. 4 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 1,511.00 cr. 5 RRR 2022 Rs. 1,251.00 cr. 6 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 1,219.00 cr. 7 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 1,184.00 cr. 8 Jawan 2023 Rs. 1,150.00 cr. 9 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 1,032.00 cr. 10 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 987.00 cr. 11 Animal 2023 Rs. 902.00 cr. 12 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Rs. 867.00 cr. 13 Secret Superstar 2017 Rs. 836.00 cr. 14 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 832.00 cr. 15 Kantara Chapter 1 2025 Rs. 813.50 cr. 16 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 787.00 cr. 17 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 687.00 cr. 18 2.0 2018 Rs. 663.00 cr. 19 Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire 2023 Rs. 617.00 cr. 20 Leo 2023 Rs. 615.50 cr.

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