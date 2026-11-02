Top Highest Grossing Kollywood Films in India: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 tops long standing record of 2.0

Jailer 2 grossed Rs. 11.75 crore approx on its third Sunday at the Indian box office, taking the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer past the Rs. 500 crore milestone. In the process, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film in India, surpassing the longstanding record of 2.0. The total box office collections for the film stand at Rs. 508.50 crore, ahead of Rs. 508 crore for 2.0.

There is, however, a minor caveat. 2.0 was also released in 3D, generating an additional Rs. 30-35 crore in 3D charges that are not included in the above figures. There is a possibility that 3D charges, which have historically been excluded from reported box office grosses, could begin to be included in official reporting. When that happens, a retrospective revision could put 2.0 back on top, unless Jailer 2 bridges the gap by the end of its run. That will depend on how well the film sustains its collections during the Diwali holidays. Either way, the record remains with the superstar.

On other fronts, Jailer 2 is closing in on the Rs. 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, which it could cross today or, at the latest, tomorrow. The film is also nearing the Rs. 800 crore milestone worldwide, although getting there will be a close call. As of yesterday, its global gross stood at Rs. 774 crore approx.

The Top Ten Highest Grossing Kollywood Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Jailer 2 2026 Rs. 508.50 cr. 2 2.0 2018 Rs. 508.00 cr. 3 Leo 2023 Rs. 421.00 cr. 4 Jailer 2023 Rs. 410.00 cr. 5 Ponniyin Selvan: I 2022 Rs. 325.00 cr. 6 Coolie 2025 Rs. 323.00 cr. 7 Vikram 2022 Rs. 307.00 cr. 8 The Greatest of All Time 2024 Rs. 300.00 cr. 9 Amaran 2024 Rs. 254.50 cr. 10 Jana Nayagan 2026 Rs. 232.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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