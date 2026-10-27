Top Highest Grossing Kollywood Films Worldwide: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 first to Rs. 700 Cr

Another day, another record for Jailer 2. On its twelfth day of release, the Rajinikanth starrer has crossed the Rs. 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film has grossed Rs. 454 crore in India and Rs. 249 crore (USD 26.2 million) overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs. 703 crore.

This is a new benchmark gross for the Tamil film industry. The previous one, i.e. Rs. 600 crore, came back in 2018 with 2.0, meaning an eight-year-long gap. The gap is understandable, though, as 2.0 had made a monumental leap when it became the first Tamil film to cross Rs. 600 crore; it was also the first to reach Rs. 300 crore, Rs. 400 crore and Rs. 500 crore. Jailer 2 is now pushing the bar even higher, and with plenty of gas left in the tank, there is a very good chance it will become the first Tamil film to reach Rs. 800 crore worldwide.

Much like the list of industry hits, the list of worldwide gross benchmarks is also dominated by Rajinikanth. The superstar has been at the forefront of every major milestone, starting with Sivaji becoming the first Tamil film to gross Rs. 100 crore worldwide in 2007, followed by Endhiran crossing Rs. 200 crore in 2010. Even before that, the first Rs. 10 crore, Rs. 20 crore and Rs. 30 crore films were also Rajinikanth starrers.

The Highest Grossing Kollywood films Worldwide are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Jailer 2 2026 Rs. 703.00 cr. 2 2.0 2018 Rs. 663.00 cr. 3 Leo 2023 Rs. 617.00 cr. 4 Jailer 2023 Rs. 604.00 cr. 5 Coolie 2025 Rs. 501.50 cr. 6 Ponniyin Selvan: I 2022 Rs. 492.00 cr. 7 The Greatest of All Time 2024 Rs. 460.00 cr. 8 Vikram 2022 Rs. 431.00 cr. 9 Amaran 2024 Rs. 335.00 cr. 10 Ponniyin Selvan: II 2023 Rs. 329.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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