Top Hollywood Opening Days in India: Avatar Fire and Ash biggest of the year, Eighth biggest ever

Avatar: Fire and Ash opened with Rs. 22 crore (Rs. 18 crore nett) approx at the Indian box office on Friday. This places the film as the highest opening day grosser of the year and the eighth highest opening day grosser ever for a Hollywood release in India.

Within the franchise, the original Avatar debuted as the then third-largest Hollywood opener in India, trailing only 2012 and Spider-Man 3, while Avatar: The Way of Water went on to register the second-highest opening, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame continues to stand tall as the biggest opening day grosser for Hollywood, almost seven years after its release, and it does so with a considerable margin. The Avatar films were probably the strongest contenders to challenge it. The Way of Water managed record numbers in South India but was a lot weaker in the Hindi circuits, which kept it short. Avatar: Fire and Ash, meanwhile, is not even in the picture.

The next challenge is probably going to come from the Avengers themselves, this time around next year, with Avengers: Doomsday. Had the film arrived in 2022 or 2023, it would have been a near-certain record-breaker. However, given the current state of the MCU, it's not a sure thing.

The Top Opening Days for Hollywood in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 65.00 cr. 2 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 48.50 cr. 3 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Rs. 41.00 cr. 4 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rs. 39.25 cr. 5 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 Rs. 34.50 cr. 6 Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 Rs. 25.50 cr. 7 Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 Rs. 22.50 cr. 8 Avatar: Fire and Ash 2025 Rs. 22.00 cr. 9 The Conjuring: Last Rites 2025 Rs. 21.00 cr. 10 Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning 2025 Rs. 19.00 cr. 11 Oppenheimer 2023 Rs. 17.50 cr. 12 Furious 7 2015 Rs. 16.75 cr. 13 Captain Marvel 2019 Rs. 15.75 cr. 14 Godzilla x Kong 2024 Rs. 15.75 cr. 15 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning 2023 Rs. 15.00 cr. 16 Avengers: Age of Ultron 2015 Rs. 14.75 cr. 17 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 Rs. 14.50 cr. 18 The Jungle Book 2016 Rs. 14.00 cr. 19 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 2023 Rs. 13.50 cr. 20 The Lion King 2019 Rs. 13.25 cr.

ALSO READ: Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Collections: More ash than fire on opening day in India