Top Hollywood Opening Weekends of All Time at Indian Box Office: The Odyssey takes 8th spot, Avengers: Endgame rules

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey recorded a phenomenal opening weekend in India. The Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya starrer collected Rs. 69 crore gross in its first weekend, with Rs. 24 crore coming on Sunday (Day 3). For a Hollywood non-franchise film, this is the biggest weekend ever, surpassing Rs. 59 crore by Oppenheimer in 2023.

The epic drama recorded the 8th biggest opening weekend of all time for a Hollywood movie, surpassing The Lion King and The Conjuring: Last Rites. The top spot belongs to Avengers: Endgame, which had grossed Rs. 192.50 crore in its first weekend, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and others.

No Way Home had a Thursday release. A Friday release would have been Rs. 110-115 crore weekend, which would have made it the 4th biggest opening of all time. All eyes are now on Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Based on its advance sales, the movie is likely to make a good sum in its weekend debut.

Top Hollywood Opening Weekends of All Time At The Indian Box Office:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 192.50 cr. 2 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 154.75 cr. 3 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Rs. 122.00 cr. 4 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022 Rs. 97.00 cr. 5 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rs. 96.25 cr. 6 Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 Rs. 78.75 cr. 7 Avatar: Fire and Ash 2025 Rs. 77.00 cr. 8 The Odyssey 2026 Rs. 69.00 cr. 9 The Lion King 2019 Rs. 65.50 cr. 10 The Conjuring: Last Rites 2025 Rs. 60.25 cr.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collections: Christopher Nolan's epic has a Nice Rs. 69 Cr weekend in India, Biggest ever for a non-franchise Hollywood film