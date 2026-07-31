Top Hollywood Openings Of All Time At Indian Box Office: Spider-Man Brand New Day dethrones Avengers Endgame
Tom Holland’s newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day smashed over Rs. 73 crore on its opening day, beating Avengers: Endgame’s long standing record.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day wreaks havoc at the box office on its opening day. The Tom Holland starrer has not only smashed the biggest opening of the franchise but also an all-time record opening for a Hollywood film at the Indian box office. The movie raked in over Rs. 73 crore gross on Day 1, beating the previous record of biggest opening Rs. 65 crore of Avengers: Endgame.
The previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home, had an opening of Rs. 39.25 crore. It is currently the 5th biggest Hollywood opener of all time, only behind the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avengers: Infinity War.
Interestingly, 4 out of top 5 Hollywood openers belong to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which says a lot about the craze of the superhero genre in India. Among the top 15 biggest openers, 8 titles belong to MCU, which is more than half. Take a look at the list:
Top 15 Hollywood Opening Day Box Office Collections in India:
|Rank
|Title
|Year
|Gross
|1
|Spider-Man: Brand New Day
|2026
|Rs. 73.00 cr.
|2
|Avengers: Endgame
|2019
|Rs. 65.00 cr.
|3
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|2022
|Rs. 48.50 cr.
|4
|Avengers: Infinity War
|2018
|Rs. 41.00 cr.
|5
|Spider-man: No Way Home
|2021
|Rs. 39.25 cr.
|6
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|2022
|Rs. 34.50 cr.
|7
|Deadpool and Wolverine
|2024
|Rs. 25.50 cr.
|8
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|2022
|Rs. 22.50 cr.
|9
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|2025
|Rs. 22.00 cr.
|10
|The Conjuring: Last Rites
|2025
|Rs. 21.00 cr.
|11
|The Odyssey
|2026
|Rs. 19.50 cr.
|12
|Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
|2025
|Rs. 19.00 cr.
|13
|Oppenheimer
|2023
|Rs. 17.75 cr.
|14
|Furious 7
|2015
|Rs. 16.75 cr.
|15
|Captain Marvel
|2019
|Rs. 15.75 cr.
All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. Seeing the insane response to Brand New Day, expectations for Doomsday are over the roof. It will be interesting to see if Doomsday can dethrone Brand New Day and claim the top spot.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
ALSO READ: Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day defeats Avengers: Endgame to score the biggest Hollywood opening day of all time in India; Nets Rs. 60 Cr