Top Kartik Aaryan Opening Days at Hindi Box Office: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri takes 4th spot

Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is now playing in cinemas. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, opened with a box office collection of Rs. 8.50 crore. Note that this figure is inflated by substantial advance sales; the actual number is likely much lower.

Considering this number, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri became the fourth biggest opener of Kartik Aaryan at the Indian box office. The top spot belongs to Kartik's previous release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which had an opening of Rs. 33.25 crore net. The horror comedy was released on Diwali weekend, in a clash with Singham Again. The second spot among the biggest Kartik Aaryan openers belongs to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with a Day 1 of Rs. 13.50 crore net. Love Aaj Kal, which was a flop, had an opening of Rs. 11.50 crore, currently the actor's third biggest opening.

Interestingly, sequels have worked really well for Kartik Aaryan in terms of opening day figures. The top three spots are occupied by sequels, which are the only entries with double-digit figures in the list. Take a look at the full list.

Following is a list of the top Kartik Aaryan day 1 nett openers at the Indian box office:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rs. 33.25 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs. 13.50 crore Love Aaj Kal: Rs. 11.50 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Rs. 8.50 crore (est.) Pati Patni Aur Woh: Rs. 8.35 crore Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs. 8.20 crore Luka Chuppi: Rs. 7.75 crore Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs. 6.20 crore Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs. 6.18 crore Shehzada: Rs. 5.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

