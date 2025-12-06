Top Opening Day Box Office 2025: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar takes fourth spot; Chaava tops, followed by War 2

Dhurandhar, the multistarrer spy action thriller headlined by Ranveer Singh, arrived into the theatres on December 5, 2025. With its first-day collections, the movie is estimated to have collected Rs 24 crore net. Numerically, and on the face value, this makes the film the fourth-biggest opener of 2025 at the Hindi box office.

The numbers indicate an impressive start, as the spy actioner has surpassed the opening-day collections of films like Thamma, Housefull 5, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, and more. However, they have been largely boasted by block bookings done by producers, and real value could be around the Rs 17 crore mark.

The top spot among the biggest Hindi openers of 2025 has been taken by Vicky Kaushal's historical war drama Chhaava. The Laxman Utekar film opened with Rs 29.50 crore net, which seems likely to remain the highest opening of the year.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's War 2 continues to hold the second spot with an opening of Rs 28 crore net, while Salman Khan's action drama Sikandar is in third place with Rs 24.75 crore. With Dhurandhar occupying the fourth spot, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma has been pushed down to fifth place, while Housefull 5 takes the sixth position, followed by Saiyaara and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

As Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, is slated for release on December 25, 2025, we will have to wait and see how well it fares at the box office, being the last major Hindi release of the year.

Top 10 biggest opening day box office figures of 2025 ft. Hindi-language movies:

Sr No. Movie Day 1 Hindi Net 1 Chhaava Rs. 29.50 crore 2 War 2 Rs. 28 crore 3 Sikandar Rs. 24.75 crore 4 Dhurandhar Rs. 24 crore** 5 Thamma Rs. 23 crore 6 Housefull 5 Rs. 22 crore 7 Saiyaara Rs. 21.50 crore 8 Raid 2 Rs. 19 crore 9 Tere Ishk Mein Rs. 15 crore 10 Sky Force Rs. 13 crore**

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

