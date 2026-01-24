Top Opening Days at Hindi Box Office Post-Pandemic: Border 2 shoulders War 2, Jawan rules at No. 1 spot

Sunny Deol's much-awaited military drama Border 2 debuted on a solid note. The Anurag Singh directorial opened by netting around Rs. 28 crore at the Indian box office. While the movie emerged as the second biggest opener for Sunny Deol after Gadar 2, it is the career-best start for the rest of the cast, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 matched the opening day figure of War 2 and turned out to be the 11th biggest opener among the original Hindi films in the post-pandemic times. Had the initial shows not been cancelled due to a delay in print delivery, the movie would have stormed past Chhaava (Rs. 29.50 crore) and gotten closer to the Day 1 figure of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs. 33 crore). Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is resting at the 7th spot, with an opening day figure of Rs. 39 crore net.

The top two spots on this elite list belong to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, respectively. While the former opened with Rs. 64 crore net, the latter had an opening of Rs. 55.75 crore net. At the third spot, Stree 2 rests with Rs. 53 crore, followed by Animal's Rs. 51 crore, Tiger 3's Rs. 41 crore and Singham Again's Rs. 40.25 crore. Check out the full list below.

Top Hindi opening days in the post-pandemic times at the Indian box office:

Rank Movie Net Box Office 1 Jawan Rs. 64 crore 2 Pathaan Rs. 55.75 crore 3 Stree 2 Rs. 53 crore 4 Animal Rs. 51 crore 5 Tiger 3 Rs. 41 crore 6 Singham Again Rs. 40.25 crore 7 Gadar 2 Rs. 39 crore 8 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Rs. 33 crore 9 Chhaava Rs. 29.5 crore 10 War 2 Rs. 28 crore 11 Border 2 Rs. 28 crore

It will be interesting to see how far Border 2 can go from here on and whether or not it can also see the kind of mayhem Gadar 2 witnessed.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

