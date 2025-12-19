Top Opening Days of 2025 at Kerala Box Office: Bha Bha Bha takes 2nd spot, L2 Empuraan rules

The latest Malayalam film, Bha Bha Bha, opened with Rs. 7.25 crore on its debut day at the Kerala box office. The spoof action drama, starring Dileep in the lead role and Mohanlal in a guest appearance, emerged as the second biggest opener of 2025 among Malayalam movies at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, Bha Bha Bha is set for a glorious run further and can secure a place among the top grossers of all time. The top 10 list includes four Mohanlal films, including Bha Bha Bha, where the actor was seen in an extended cameo role. The other three were L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam.

For the record, L2: Empuraan took the top spot, with an opening day figure of historic Rs. 14 crore. Thudarum secured the third spot with Rs. 5.10 crore, while Hridayapoorvam collected Rs. 3.25 crore on the opening day. Mammootty's Kalamkaval and Bazooka also made it to the list with Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 3.25 crore on Day 1, respectively.

The upcoming two Christmas Day releases- Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya are also expected to secure their places in the top 10 list. It will be interesting to see how these two last Malayalam bets of 2025 turn out at the box office.

Top 10 opening days of 2025 ft. Malayalam movies at the Kerala Box Office:

L2: Empuraan - Rs. 14.00 Cr. Bha Bha Bha - Rs. 7.25 Cr. Thudarum - Rs. 5.10 Cr. Kalamkaval - Rs. 5.00 Cr. DiesIrae - Rs. 4.75 Cr. Hridayapoorvam - Rs. 3.25 Cr. Bazooka - Rs. 3.25 Cr. Lokah Chapter One: Chandra - Rs. 2.75 Cr. Alappuzha Gymkhana - Rs. 2.50 Cr. Rekhachitram - Rs. 1.90 Cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

