Top Opening Days of All Time at Indian Box Office: Pushpa 2 continues to rule, Where does Ramayana stand?

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, and others, kicked off its box office run on a fair note. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, raked in Rs. 76 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office, with Rs. 54 crore (Rs. 45 crore nett) coming from the Hindi version alone.

This makes it the 15th biggest opener of all time at the Indian box office. The movie ranked slightly behind Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, by Rs. 1 crore. Interestingly, none of the above 14 titles were released during the Diwali period. For the unversed, the pre-Diwali period is generally considered a low phase from a business perspective.

The top spot among the biggest first-day collections of Indian films still belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had a monstrous opening day of Rs. 191 crore gross. The second spot belongs to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is also the biggest Bollywood opener. This list is dominated by South Indian titles, which is pretty obvious, as South star-led movies are more front-loaded. Only four Bollywood titles made it to the list of the top 15 biggest opening days of all time at the Indian box office: Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, Adipurush, and Ramayana.

Top Opening days of all time at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 191.00 cr. 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 141.00 cr. 3 RRR 2022 Rs. 134.50 cr. 4 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 132.50 cr. 5 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 127.50 cr. 6 Toxic 2026 Rs. 112.50 cr. 7 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 106.50 cr. 8 Salaar 2023 Rs. 94.00 cr. 9 Jawan 2023 Rs. 90.50 cr. 10 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 90.00 cr. 11 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 88.00 cr. 12 Devara 2023 Rs. 87.50 cr. 13 Saaho 2019 Rs. 86.50 cr. 14 Leo 2023 Rs. 77.00 cr. 15 Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 76.00 cr.

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NOTE: Films like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Adipurush and 2.0 had 3D releases, but in the past their numbers were reported exclusive of 3D charges. Now that 3D charges are added for Ramayana: Part One, a retrospective update is done to the past films' numbers as well. For now, these are provisional estimates; it is possible in the future that these numbers are updated if better information comes up.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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