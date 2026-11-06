Top Opening Days of All Time at Worldwide Box Office: Ramayana opens with Rs 127 crore globally, takes 14th biggest start

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles, is now playing in cinemas. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga recorded a decent opening at the worldwide box office, grossing around Rs. 127 crore on its first day. Of this, around Rs. 76 crore gross came from India alone, while the overseas territories contributed a sum of Rs. 53 crore.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie emerged as the 14th biggest opener of all time at the global box office. Had it not been released in the pre-Diwali period, it would have smashed a much better opening. For the record, it is considered among the worst movie release periods from a business perspective.

The top spot still belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which had an opening of Rs. 257 crore gross worldwide. It is followed by Baahubali 2, Dhurandhar 2, and so on. The top 15 list is heavily dominated by South Indian titles, and only three Bollywood films could manage to find a place: Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, and Ramayana. Check out the full list.

Top Opening Days of All Time at the Worldwide Box Office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 257.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 200.00 cr. 3 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 191.00 cr. 4 RRR 2022 Rs. 189.00 cr. 5 KGF Chapter 2 2024 Rs. 161.00 cr. 6 Kalki 2898 AD 2023 Rs. 161.00 cr. 7 Coolie 2025 Rs. 151.00 cr. 8 Leo 2023 Rs. 144.00 cr. 9 Salaar 2023 Rs. 143.00 cr. 10 Devara 2024 Rs. 132.00 cr. 11 Toxic 2026 Rs. 129.00 cr. 12 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 129.00 cr. 13 Jawan 2023 Rs. 127.75 cr. 14 Ramayana 2026 Rs. 127.00 cr. 15 Saaho 2023 Rs. 116.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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ALSO READ: Top Opening Days of All Time at Indian Box Office: Pushpa 2 continues to rule, Where does Ramayana stand?