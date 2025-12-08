Top Opening Weekend of 2025 at Box Office: Dhurandhar takes the 3rd spot; Chhaava rules

Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar, recorded a good opening weekend at the Indian box office. Released on December 5, 2025, the movie opened with Rs. 24.50 crore, followed by Rs. 27 crore on Day 2. Estimates suggest that the movie recorded a solid jump on its Day 3, making around Rs. 37 crore. Of course, this still has a lot of feeding involved, but there seems to be an organic momentum with the film now as well. The actual growth on Sunday might be closer to 40 per cent, which is exceptional in general and even more remarkable for an urban-centric film.

Dhurandhar wraps its opening weekend at Rs. 90 crore, as per estimates. The organic numbers or collections are around Rs 65 crore to Rs 70 crore net. The Ranveer Singh film managed to surpass Housefull 5 and Saiyaara and emerged as the third biggest opening weekend grosser at the Indian box office. The spy action drama remained only behind Chhaava and War 2.

Chhaava continues to rule at the top spot. Sadly, it is the only film this year that could enter the Rs. 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film settled at the second spot with Rs. 98 crore in its first three days of theatrical run.

The Top Opening Bollywood Movies Of 2025 In The First Weekend Are As Under

Rank Movies Net India Weekend Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 108.50 crore 2 War 2 Rs 98 crore 3 Dhurandhar** Rs 90 crore (est.) 4 Saiyaara Rs 84.50 crore 5 Housefull 5 Rs 80 crore 6 Sikandar Rs 67 crore 7 Sky Force Rs 61 crore 8 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 56.50 crore 9 Thamma Rs 53 crore 10 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

