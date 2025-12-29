Top Opening Weekends of 2025 at Kerala Box Office: Sarvam Maya takes 3rd spot, L2 Empuraan rules at No. 1

2025 has been a great year for Malayalam cinema, with a good balance of blockbusters, hits, and successes. The latest Christmas holiday release, Sarvam Maya, not only marked the biggest solo opening of Nivin Pauly but also registered a phenomenal run over the weekend. The horror-comedy movie surpassed the previous week's Bha Bha Bha and recorded a better extended opening weekend.

For the record, Sarvam Maya stormed over Rs. 18.30 crore, as per estimates, in its 4-day long weekend in Kerala. The movie secured the third biggest opening weekend of 2025 in its home state. It remained only behind the two giants- L2 Empuraan and Thudarum. Both Mohanlal starrers had phenomenal starts and ended up writing history at the box office, both in Kerala and overseas. L2 Empuraan is ruling at the top spot among the biggest opening weekends of all time in Kerala. It had an opening record of Rs. 42.55 crore gross. Among 2025 releases, the second spot belongs to Lalettan's Thudarum which had a weekend of Rs. 20.25 crore.

Sarvam Maya surpassed Bha Bha Bha's Rs. 17.50 crore weekend to grab the third spot, while the latter slipped to the fourth spot. Both movies had a 4-day weekend. At fifth, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra stands tall with Rs. 16.50 crore weekend. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 Opening Weekend of 2025 ft. Malayalam films at Kerala Box Office:

Empuraan – Rs. 42.55 Cr Thudarum – Rs. 20.25 Cr (3 Days) Sarvam Maya- Rs. 18.30 Cr (4 Days) Bha Bha Bha - Rs. 17.50 (4 Days) Lokah Chapter One: Chandra – Rs. 16.50 Cr KalamKaval – Rs. 15.50 Cr (3 Days) Dies Irae – Rs. 15.40 Cr (3 Days + Paid Premieres) Alappuzha Gymkhana – Rs. 11.85 Cr Hridayapoorvam – Rs. 11.25 Cr Rekhachitram – Rs. 10.75 Cr

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

