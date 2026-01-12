Top Opening Weekends of Prabhas at Indian Box Office: The Raja Saab ranks at second lowest spot

Prabhas’ latest release, The Raja Saab, couldn't excite the audience much with its promotional assets, which is why it posted a dull first weekend at the box office. The movie could collect just Rs. 114 crore in its extended opening weekend in India, which makes it the second-lowest weekend opener of Prabhas in the post-Baahubali era.

The Maruthi directorial managed to surpass the first weekend collections of Radhe Shyam (Rs. 89 crore) and landed at the 7th spot among the list of Top first weekend openers of Prabhas at the Indian box office. The 2017 release Baahubali 2, directed by SS Rajamouli, is still the biggest opener of the Telugu superstar. For the record, Baahubali 2 grossed Rs. 355 crore in its opening weekend in India. Since then, no Prabhas starrer could even cross the Rs. 250 crore gross mark in the first weekend.

However, the actor has four titles in the Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 250 crore window- Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, Adipurish, and Saaho. The Nag Ashwin directorial is currently the second biggest weekend opener of Prabhas, with a gross collection of Rs. 239 crore.

Salaar, though underperformed, grossed Rs. 224 crore in its opening weekend. The Prasanth Neel directorial turned out to be the third biggest weekend debut for the Telugu actor. Adipurush, which was a theatrical disaster, had a debut of Rs. 217.50 crore. That too, when its teaser and trailer were panned all over for its poor VFX and CGI. Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, had an opening weekend of Rs. 204 crore gross. It is currently the fifth-best first weekend of Prabhas at the Indian box office. Check out the full list below:

Top Opening Weekends of Prabhas at the Indian Box Office:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 355 cr. 2 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 239 cr. 3 Salaar 2023 Rs. 224 cr. 4 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 217.50 cr. 5 Saaho 2019 Rs. 204 cr. 6 Baahubali: The Beginning 2025 Rs. 117.50 cr. 7 The Raja Saab 2015 Rs. 114 cr. 8 Radhe Shyam 2022 Rs. 89 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Opening Weekend: Prabhas' horror-comedy collects disappointing Rs 14 crore in 3 days