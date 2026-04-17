Top Pradeep Ranganathan grossers at Tamil Box Office: Dragon retains No 1 spot, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) turns actor's first flop

Pradeep Ranganathan's latest film, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), couldn't impress the audience as much as his previous films. The sci-fi comedy drama collected just Rs. 23.25 crore in its first week at the Tamil Nadu box office. Though it recorded an encouraging weekend, the movie couldn't maintain the momentum on its weekdays, which suggests a short journey ahead.

Based on the current trends, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is heading to wind up its entire theatrical run under Rs. 30 crore gross in its home turf. That will not be only Pradeep Ranganathan's lowest earner but also his first flop after three back-to-back successful ventures.

Coming to the highest-grossing Pradeep Ranganathan movies in Tamil Nadu, Dragon took the No. 1 spot with phenomenal Rs. 78.50 crore in box-office collections. It was a blockbuster, thanks to its superb run. The second spot belongs to his debut feature film, Love Today, which grossed around Rs. 57 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Dude, which was released on Diwali 2025, had also done a promising business of around Rs. 56.50 crore in its home state. His latest release, LIK, will end up far behind, securing the fourth spot in the list.

Top Pradeep Ranganathan grossers at Tamil Nadu box office:

Rank Movies TN Box Office 1 Dragon Rs. 78.50 crore 2 Love Today Rs. 57.00 crore 3 Dude Rs. 56.50 crore 4 Love Insurance Company (LIK) Rs. 30.00 crore

(final expected)

About Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is set in the year 2040 and follows the story of Vasu, a young man living in a world where technology decides everything in life, including love. When a love insurance company claims that its app can successfully match every relationship through an algorithm, Vasu becomes the only threat to this claim after he falls in love with Dheema, an incompatible match.

How Vasu manages to win over Dheema and fulfil their love story, while facing opposition from a corporate antagonist, is explored in the film. Along with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, the movie also features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Gouri G Kishan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.



Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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