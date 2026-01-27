Top Republic Days at Hindi Box Office: Sunny Deol's Border 2 takes 2nd spot, Pathaan leads by margin

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, registered a smashing day on Republic Day, collecting Rs. 53 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie recorded the second biggest Republic Day of all time, leaving Hrithik Roshan's Fighter behind by a huge margin.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 trailed only behind Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which collected Rs. 67.80 crore net on the same day in 2023. That means, Pathaan retained its top spot among the biggest Republic Days of all time in Hindi, while the rest slipped by one spot. Fighter now slipped to the third place, with a box office day of Rs. 35 crore. Padmaavat secured the fourth spot with its Republic Day collection of Rs. 30 crore net in Hindi.

Besides Pathaan, another Shah Rukh Khan movie, Raees also found a place in this elite list. Despite releasing in a clash with Kaabil, Raees managed to net around Rs. 26.25 crore net in 2017. It was the biggest Republic Day collection until its release, beating Jai Ho's Rs. 25 crore record. Check out the full list below:

Top Republic Days of all time at the Hindi Box Office:

Rank Movie Net Box Office 1 Pathaan Rs. 67.80 crore 2 Border 2 Rs. 53 crore 3 Fighter Rs. 35 crore 4 Padmaavat Rs. 30 crore 5 Raees Rs. 26.25 crore 6 Jai Ho Rs. 25 crore 7 Agneepath Rs. 21.75 crore 8 Race 2 Rs. 18.75 crore 9 Manikarnika Rs. 18 crore 10 Airlift Rs. 17 crore

Based on the current trends, Border 2 will keep gaining traction on the weekdays too, courtesy to immense brand value, nostalgia factor and positive word-of-mouth among the audience. Currently standing at Rs. 165.50 crore, it will be interesting to see how far the Sunny Deol starrer can go from here on.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Early Box Office Trends: Sunny Deol film has a strong hold on Tuesday, tracking towards 20 crore