Top Tamil dubbed films at Hindi Box Office: Rajinikanth flexes superstardom, Jailer 2 grabs 2nd spot

Jailer 2 recorded a phenomenal run in Hindi. The Rajinikanth starrer collected Rs. 6.75 crore in its second weekend, taking the running cume to Rs. 34 crore nett at the Hindi box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil-dubbed film in Hindi, surpassing the lifetime cumes of Coolie (Rs. 33 crore), Leo (Rs. 28.50 crore), and others.

The success of Jailer 2 in Hindi looks more promising since it wasn't released in the national chains. Had it been a full-fledged release, it would have smashed 20 to 30 per cent more. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to close its entire run around Rs. 50 crore nett or so. That will be a solid total for the film.

The top spot among the highest-grossing Tamil-dubbed films in Hindi belongs to 2.0, which was a big release back then. It also had Akshay Kumar in the negative lead, which gave it an added benefit. Interestingly, four out of Top 5 spots belong to Thalaivar Rajinikanth.

Top Tamil-dubbed films at the Hindi box office:

Movie Net Box Office 2.0 Rs 186 crore Jailer 2 Rs. 34 crore (and counting) Coolie: The Powerhouse Rs 33 crore Leo Rs 28.50 crore Kabali Rs 23.75 crore Robot Rs 21.75 crore PS1 Rs 21 crore The GOAT Rs 19.5 crore PS2 Rs 16.25 crore Jana Nayagan Rs. 16 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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