Top Ten Biggest Second Fridays for Hindi Films: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar dominates at the top

Dhurandhar collected Rs. 31 crore nett yesterday, renewing the record for the biggest 2nd Friday for a Hindi film, surpassing Pushpa 2 (Hindi) by a considerable 25 per cent margin. This is also the first time the Rs. 30 crore mark has been crossed, setting a new benchmark. It was only two years ago when Animal became the first film to collect Rs. 20 crore nett on its 2nd Friday, and now Rs. 30 crore nett has been breached.

Dhurandhar built an enormous momentum over its first week, beginning with an extraordinary weekend trend and carrying that strength into the weekdays. While the numbers stayed flat from Tuesday to Thursday, that was due to the tapering off of the feeding element; the organic collections were growing each day. By Thursday, already brushing up against all-time daily records, and now it has gone to altogether another level, obliterating the existing records.

From now on, the film is poised to reset multiple records across daily, weekend and weekly collections. The immediate next are records for the biggest 2nd Saturday, 2nd Sunday, and then 2nd weekend, with the way morning shows have started today and pre-sales are for the rest of the day, it is set to obliterate previous records. It is currently so far ahead of the other films that it will be a surprise if it misses any. The holiday period at the end of the month is expected to amplify it further, helping particularly with the weekly records in the later stages of its run.

The Top Ten Biggest Second Fridays for Hindi Films are as follows:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 31.00 cr. 2 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) 2024 Rs. 25.00 cr. 3 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 23.00 cr. 4 Animal 2023 Rs. 22.25 cr. 5 Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) 2017 Rs. 19.75 cr. 6 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 19.50 cr. 7 The Kashmir Files 2022 Rs. 18.75 cr. 8 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 18.25 cr. 9 Saiyaara 2025 Rs. 18.00 cr. 10 Dangal 2016 Rs. 17.75 cr.

